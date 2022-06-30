They register an increase in unemployment in Chile of over 7% | News

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Chile registered this Wednesday the rise to 7.8 percent of the country’s unemployment rates from March to May 2022, which represents an increase of 0.1 percent compared to the February period. -april.

According to the institute, the figure meant a decrease of 2.2 percentage points in 12 months, given that the increase in the labor force, of 7.5 percent, was lower than that presented by employed persons.

In this sense, the statistics referenced that in 12 months, the estimation of the total number of employed persons grew 10.1 percent, influenced mainly by the commerce sectors with 13.2 percent, accommodation and food service with 34 percent. .6 percent and households as employers with 30.1 percent.

Likewise, the unemployment rate in women stood at 8.5 percent, decreasing to 1.8 percent in one year, while those of participation and employment stood at 49.8 and 45.6 percent, respectively. .

However, the entity indicated that in 12 months, the volume of work, measured through the total number of effective hours worked by employed persons, rose 16.6 percent; In addition, the average hours worked grew 5.9 percent, reaching 38.5 hours.

It is worth specifying that in the Metropolitan Region the unemployment rate for the quarter under analysis reached 8.3 percent, decreasing 3.1 percent in 12 months, since the increase in the labor force was lower than that registered by employed persons .





