Peronism is disruptive or it is not | Opinion

The permanence of the Peronist doctrine, its philosophical and ideological validity, is not the product of the improvisation of some leaders or of their pragmatism, but rather it became the flesh of the Argentine people, who have appropriated it as a shared social culture, trusting in the emerging leaderships in each historical time.

It is for this reason that the enemy attacks the backbone of its conception and tries to destroy the core of its multi-class organization, such as the labor movement first and the social movements later, without a doubt the main actors of this political time. When neoliberal voices arise, they never refer to other objectives than the repeal of labor laws, the reduction of social policies, the elimination of solidarity systems, the persecution of leaders such as those suffered by Milagro Sala, Cristina, Boudou, De Vido and hundreds of many others, in a clear attempt to erase the identity and memory of the Argentine people, who once through their struggles made social justice a reality in the country, with full sovereignty within the framework of the Great Homeland.

The discussions installed today within the national movement respond to multiple complexities, traversed by different axes where the dominant neoliberal culture of the last five decades is evident. These colonizing penetrations, especially the cultural one, which we all suffer for having been the context in which we develop our lives, lead to certain ideological weaknesses, which, when considered within our own forces, appear as separate lifts, parallels that can never make an overcoming synthesis of the fragmentation achieved from the enemy’s action.

Is that the culture of neoliberal individualism transferred to daily politics, is expressed with iron dogmatism that lead to the fragmentation of the popular field. It is the game of neoliberalism that for so long, managed to install as the supreme fact of political militancy, the electoral question, electoralism as a project in itself, displacing the definition of strategic objectives, such as models of social construction, added to the utopias and hopes for which to fight. It is the full exercise of anti-politics, it is the repetition of the slogan of 30 years ago of the End of Fukuyama’s history, Tacher Reagan’s tool in the installation of neoliberal power at the world level.

These elements of analysis allow us to advance in why Peronism is the object of desire to be destroyed by the international power and its local allies, as it was in other historical stages of national life with the attacks on national processes. The execution of Dorrego by Lavalle, “the headless sword” pressured by the Buenos Aires oligarchy, to prevent the consolidation of a popular leadership, is similar to the bombings of 1955 and the executions of 1956 to the patriots who demanded democracy. The defeat of Rosas in Caseros by his own commander-in-chief Urquiza, who, being at war with the Brazilian Empire, brings that army to defeat its leader, is perhaps one of the greatest stories of betrayal known.

We can continue with Irigoyen and Perón, who successively suffered the ups and downs of an external/internal enemy that led them to end their constitutional governments by force of arms, blood and fire. The enemy never doubted or doubted its objectives, nor does it do so today in a new coup and destituent offensive, configuring a thousand different ways to pressure, extort, denigrate the national and popular field so that its interests remain unscathed.

Then we must identify that enemy, because if we do not do so, the national movement is weakened, losing its objective of national liberation, being pressured by the dominant media and opening the “democratic” consensus, which always strengthens the structures of dependence on concentrated power, which It has been years of neoliberal construction, co-opting from the cultural to the institutional and working on the symbolic space of the Argentine people, creating meaning, even those that harm their own interests, leading the same people to vote for their executioners, both in individual and of the patrimonial and sovereign delivery of the Homeland. There is no Homeland without a People and there is no People without a Homeland and the colonizing enemy is clear about the need to eliminate the National Identity and the collective Memory.

These reflections serve us for meaningful debate, that from critical thinking, can be approached from a satellite view and not through the keyhole proposed by the agenda of the colonizing enemy. That vision that from the geopolitical allows us to visualize the possible paths of the liberating recovery of the Great Homeland in a perpetual combat, which today is exhibited in the world.

This reflection on the democratic reality is necessary as a way of exercising power, which always resides outside its institutional frameworks, determines and manipulates it by pressing on published opinion, from the hegemonic media, hiding information and misrepresenting, when not lying, about certain both national and international situations, being the voice of the established global economic power, “Western and Christian” as its sepoy prophets and acolytes pray from the so-called periphery of the world.

Peronism, that “invertebrate and short-sighted” group, according to Cooke, stating that even so it constitutes the “accursed fact of the bourgeois country”, demonstrates in its stony persistence that deep adherence to a construction of thought that leads to National and Social Liberation of our town. That is Peronism, it is not a gray page, a melancholic nap in a democratic process that amputates more rights every day, nor does it want to turn the country into a democratic colony, as is already being done in other countries of the world, from the Anglo-Saxon Empire in its English and North American versions, but rather it is the intensely explosive hormonal expression of the cry of freedom, of a people in its struggle for Social Justice.

Peronism despised, denigrated and persecuted for being the overwhelming force of a patriotic conscience that runs through society, as a common sense of identity belonging, has managed to survive all attacks, for being structured around national and Latin American interests, dedicated to the peoples as a priority and in the care of nature, in a harmonious development, which managed, even within predatory capitalism, to bring social justice and rights to its people in democracy, without bloodshed, neither raising revolutionary vanguards nor pragmatic submissions, deviations both that they express deep ideological weaknesses in their conception.

Our strength is the altering fact of reality, it is the mobilizer and transformer of the current order or it falls into the ostracism of a melancholy of having been and no longer being. Modifying the structural framework of dependency is struggle, determination, struggle as in each historical stage of the Homeland, which is carried out without speculation or electoral or time, nor relationship of forces which must be modified with strategic approaches that renew the utopias and hopes of the people, filling militant backpacks with dreamy energies, rather than rational explanations about the fiscal deficit.

It is not possible to conceive a slimmed down Peronism, “invertebrate and myopic”, but conceived from the epistemology of the periphery of Fermín Chávez that takes us to today, as an expression of a thought capable of being universalized, as Francisco puts it in his so-called biocentric expression , which is the necessary union of human beings and nature, in a balance that puts an end to Eurocentric econometric conceptions, determinants of the life of peoples.

The world is turning towards the humanization of politics and the democratization of power, which is the Peronist proposal of the Organized Community, institutionalized popular power as the axis of the real power of the peoples.

This discussion that is taking place in the world, Latin America has settled from the very beginning of time, when it fought to be a Great Homeland, which should never have ceased to be, but the defeat of national projects plunged it into balkanizing fragmentation and Anglo Saxon colonial. Rebuilding it is the priority of an international struggle where the appropriation of raw materials, the political control of the countries that “they” call peripheral, the razing of sovereign debts, are the imperial priority, then the Great Homeland is the revolutionary response. and transformative.

To do so and promote it, Peronism needs to recover its revolutionary identity, Latin Americanist, disruptive with the established powers in order to have a mobilizing response from the Argentine people as a whole, accompanying a process that will make them fall in love again, with a certain destiny of Social Justice, Economic Independence and Political Sovereignty, with that Third Position international gaze that incorporates us from the BRICS to the Multipolar world, with the strong imprint of the only national, popular, revolutionary, Latin Americanist process that managed to maintain its validity over time and that has a message for all the peoples of the world: freedom is possible when you fight for an ideal.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source