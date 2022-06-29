Parliament of Ecuador resumes debate on impeachment of Lasso | News

The National Assembly (AN) of Ecuador resumed on Tuesday the debate on the possible dismissal of President Guillermo Lasso, in the face of widespread discontent among the people of the South American country due to the neoliberal policies implemented.

This debate began last Saturday, June 25, after the request made by the group of the Union for Hope (Unes) coalition, on the sidelines of the indefinite strike called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) on June 13 and at Other groups have joined.

The opposition caucus based its petition on article 130 of the country’s Constitution, the text of which states that Parliament may dismiss its president for assuming functions outside his constitutional competence, following a favorable ruling by the Constitutional Court and due to a serious political crisis and commotion. internal.

The latter is the numeral of that article and it is on which Unes is based to request his dismissal, since the president recognized in two decrees issued during the strike, where he declares a state of exception in several provinces, in a way that demonstrates the “ serious internal commotion.

After concluding the debate, the votes of two thirds (92 legislators) will be necessary to finalize the request against the head of state.

According to the interventions of several dozen legislators in the plenary session, some parliamentarians from Unes and the indigenist party Pachakutik support the motion, while it is rejected by the Social Christian Party (PSC), the Democratic Left (ID) and the Bancada National Agreement (BAN).

The president of the body, Virgilio Saquicela, indicated that this Tuesday he hopes that the vote will be given in this regard. The session began at 11:45 am with the participation of 137 assembly members connected online.

Saquicela said that he informed the legislators of all the information that Lasso requested as exculpatory evidence. Despite not advancing his position on the case, he considered that democratic stability is above all else. Likewise, he stressed that the process undertaken complies with the formal requirements.

The impeachment process is known in the country as “cross death” because, if approved, the National Electoral Council (CNE) must call early legislative and presidential elections within seven days and the vice president will assume the vacant position.

According to the Law of Laws, the president can also use this mechanism, since article 148 of the text gives him the power to dissolve Congress and if he does so, new legislative and presidential elections are also called.

