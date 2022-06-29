Reveal report on child violence in Brazil in 2021 | News

The Brazilian Forum of Public Security published a report on Tuesday where it indicates that in 2021, 2,555 intentional violent deaths were reported in children and adolescents, while 66,020 from zero to 17 years old were sexually violated.

In 2020, the homicide rate in minors had been 3,001, so in 2021 it experienced a slight decrease; however, of the 66,020 sexually violated, 35,735 were between 0 and 13 years old, which represents 61.3 percent of the total. 75.5 percent of the victims were unable to consent, while 79.6 percent of the cases knew their rapist.

The female sex continues to be the most affected, since girls represent 88.2 percent of rape victims, which indicates an average of four girls raped per hour. In this sense, the Yearbook ensures that “the most visible and immediate effects are unwanted pregnancies, physical injuries and sexually transmitted infections.”

The annual report also points out that the rate of child abuse registered in 2020 was 29.8 percent, and in 2021 it showed a rise of 36.1 percent, with a variation of 21.3 percent.

The institution of the South American country reflects the 2.1 percent increase in cases of child and youth pornography, the abandonment of minors with disabilities by 11.1 percent, and child sexual exploitation by 7.8 percent.

According to the Yearbook, in 2021, 18,461 bodily injuries were recorded in minors living in contexts of domestic violence, while 19,136 minors between the ages of 0 and 17 were victims of abuse.

Given the increase in attacks against minors, the Brazilian Senate approved last March a bill called the Henry Borel Law, in posthumous tribute to the four-year-old boy who died after being beaten in March 2021.

The future law qualifies crimes perpetrated against minors as a heinous crime and increases the sentences for the perpetrators of children and adolescents, especially if they suffer from a disability or illness.

In cases of violations, it guarantees legal protection to minors, with the assignment of a lawyer or Public Defender, and proposes sentences from three months to two years for those who break the law, with greater rigor for those who have family relationships, employment or legal guardianship of a victim under the age of 14.

In the five-year period 2016-2020 under the Government of Jair Bolsonaro, an annual average of 7,000 children and adolescents were murdered in Brazil, adding a total of 34,918, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef, acronym in English).

The Brazilian Forum of Public Security is a non-profit organization dedicated to analyzing cases of violence in the South American giant and for 15 years it has published a Yearbook, where it compiles data offered by official sources on the subject.





