Brazilian senator asks to investigate the Minister of Education | News

The leader of the opposition in the Brazilian Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues, presented this Tuesday, together with the signature of other senators, an official document for the legislative body to open an investigation of the Ministry of Education and the alleged irregularities that have been taking place.

“Today the opposition presents the petition for the installation of a parliamentary commission of investigation (CPI) to investigate the set of irregularities that have been reported since March in the Ministry of Education,” said the protected senator. in the arrest, last week, of the minister of the educational portfolio.

According to Randolfe Rodrigues, the objective is to investigate the irregularities that are observed in the institution, such as the possible link with the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, since in his opinion there are indications that the scandal “has tentacles in the Planalto Palace ”, the seat of the Government of Brazil.

Faced with pressure from government officials, Randolfe Rodrigues stated that “regarding the order of the CPIs, the government will have to slightly improve the order of the arguments to hinder it. The ICC has no chronological order, the ICC is a constitutional right of minorities. I have the signatures, the facilities”, he reiterated.

In order for the Investigation Commission in the Senate to develop and work, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, has to approve said procedure. In the official letter sent to the board, Randolfe Rodrigues asks to also investigate the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.

The scenario was described by the Brasil de Fato platform as the “former minister detained by the Federal Police with shepherds, accused of turning the Ministry of Education (MEC) into a business desk, with the right to bribes in gold bullion. Multi-million dollar budget cut after more than two years of pandemic. Another former minister investigated by the STF who leaves office and leaves, in a hurry, for the United States.”

“Budgetary dehydration” as Brasil de Fato catalogs it is the result of the management of Godoy Veiga, who assumed the ministry on March 29 to counteract the corruption scandal involving the previous minister of the portfolio, Pastor Milton Ribeiro.





