Plane accident in Brazil leaves at least three dead | News

The Sao Paulo Fire Department reported this Saturday that an accident involving a small plane left three people dead as a result.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Brazil exceeds 32 million coronavirus infections

“Airplane accident, Estrada Vecinal Roberto Ferraz de Souza, 1000 – (Recanto S. Manoel I and near Fazenda Bonanza) – Pirapora Falls. Unfortunately, we have confirmation of 3 fatalities,” the firefighters detail.

At the moment, the authorities indicate that the aircraft suffered a fire but without delving into the causes of the incident, “there was a fire so the aircraft was completely consumed by the fire,” they limit.

Updating every day 11:52 Small aircraft left, Estrada Vicinal Roberto Ferraz de Souza, 1000 – (Recanto S. Manoel I and close to Fazenda Bonanza) – Salto de Pirapora. We have confirmation, unfortunately, of 3 charred fatal victims…

— Corpo de Bombeiros PMESP (@BombeirosPMESP)

June 25, 2022

The Fire Department reported that at least four trucks were needed to put out the fire, at the same time, they add that at the moment the victims have not been identified.

The plane departed from a private aerodrome and crashed minutes after clearance, in addition, it is estimated that among the deceased are the pilot, his wife and an employee.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source