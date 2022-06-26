President Lasso repeals the state of emergency in Ecuador | News

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, repealed on Saturday the state of emergency that governed six provinces of the country in the framework of the mobilizations called by indigenous organizations due to the lack of response from the Government to their social demands.

The state of exception had been decreed by Lasso since last Saturday, June 18, initially in the provinces of Imbabura, Pichincha and Cotopaxi, which was later extended on June 21 to Tungurahua, Chimborazo and Pastaza.

From the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency, they indicated that with the lifting of the measure, the Government guarantees the generation of spaces so that the majority of the population can resume their activities.

The repeal of the decree by which the state of exception was declared was one of the requests of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) to open a new process of dialogue with the Government of Guillermo Lasso.

Indigenous and Human Rights organizations had denounced that the state of exception would promote repression by the police forces and the Army of indigenous and social mobilizations.

The announcement of the lifting of the state of emergency was announced in the middle of the special session of the National Assembly where the request for the impeachment of President Lasso, presented by a group of opposition deputies, is being discussed.

Indigenous leaders and government representatives held a first approach in Quito on Saturday, with a view to starting a conversation, according to the president of Parliament, Virgilio Saquicela.

However, from the Conaie they indicated that no type of dialogue or rapprochement with representatives of the Government has been carried out, for which reason the indigenous strike and the mobilizations will continue in Ecuador.

The repression of the mobilizations in Ecuador has left until Saturday a balance of at least six dead protesters and around 300 people injured.





