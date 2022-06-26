President Bolivian stresses that due process is respected for coup plotters | News

The Bolivian president, Luis Arce, stressed this Saturday that the Coup d’etat II case, where former de facto president Jeanine Áñez is being tried, is taking place in accordance with due process.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia rejects the position of the EU and the United Kingdom on Áñez’s trial

The president stressed that “due process was respected, all legal procedures were respected, therefore, we are convinced that everything that was done, has been done within the framework of justice.”

The statement was part of an interview offered to the radio station La Pizarra and responds to an attempt by the opposition to misrepresent the status of the court case and infer that the fundamental rights of Jeanine Áñez are being violated.

Recently, some right-wing European legislators tried to annul the former president’s sentence with a disinformation campaign against the Bolivian judicial system.

“We have simply presented the evidence so that it is justice that issues the verdict, assesses all the evidence that was presented and there are the results,” added Luis Arce.

He added that the trial responds to a popular demand and denied the accusations that seek to blame the judicial system for subordination of prosecutors and judges to government authorities.

Regarding the prison stay of Jeanine Áñez, the Bolivian government official pointed out that the accused had all the conditions in the Miraflores prison to the point that the incarcerated women formed a riot in protests due to the difference in comforts.

The First Court of Anticorruption Sentence sentenced the former de facto president for violations of the Constitution and breach of duties after analyzing the true evidence that was presented in the case.

The accused took power unconstitutionally in 2019 with the help of the opposition and the country’s military force and maintained a poor administration that affected various development edges in Bolivia.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source