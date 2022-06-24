Alert for year-on-year inflation rate above 7% in Canada | News

Latin America

Alert for year-on-year inflation rate above 7% in Canada

The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of May 2022 in Canada reached its highest level in almost four decades, registering 7.7 percent, which is produced by the escalation in the prices of food, energy and fuel, according to what was announced. This Wednesday, Statistics Canada.

Inflation warns in the UK

The agency indicated that the current value increased in relation to last April in which a rate of 6.8 percent was registered. At the same time, the entity explains that compared to 2021, energy prices increased by 34.8 percent, those of fuels by 48 percent and those of some foods rose by 9.7 percent.

Statistics Canada detailed that the price of edible oils increased by 30 percent compared to 2021; while fresh vegetables increased their value by 10.3 percent.

To control inflation, the Bank of Canada has taken measures such as raising its interest rate target three times so far this year to 1.5 percent, and assured that if necessary it will act “with more force.”

Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers recently said at an event in Toronto that the Bank knows that “inflation keeps Canadians up at night, keeps us up at night, and we won’t rest easy until we get back to business. achieve the objective”.

“That is why we are raising interest rates, and we are raising them quite aggressively,” the official added.

The mercury rises on Canadian inflation in May. This was the fastest pace since January 1983, and higher than forecasters, including ourselves, were expecting. #CdnEcon

— Beata Caranci (@TD_Economics)
June 22, 2022

TD Bank CEO Leslie Preston says, “A generation of Canadians is experiencing high inflation for the first time. If you’re not over 40, you’ve never experienced inflation like this, and sadly, we don’t expect much relief in the future. Inflation is expected to remain elevated through 2022, as outlined in our recent forecast.”

Other economic experts predict that inflation rates in Canada could reach eight percent in June, due to the continuous increase in gasoline prices, and also predict increases in rental prices and mortgage interest.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

