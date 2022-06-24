Argentina reports fourth case of monkeypox | News

Argentine authorities confirmed this Thursday a new case of monkeypox in the country, reported in the province of Mendoza (west), which adds up to four infections so far.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Fire in Buenos Aires causes five dead and 35 injured

The patient is a 45-year-old man who had traveled to Spain in the last 21 days; He presented symptoms of fever greater than 38 degrees and inflammation of the lymph nodes and vesicular rashes on June 15

The notification of the suspicion was made on June 19, and on June 21 the samples were sent to the national reference laboratory with a positive PCR result for monkeypox, the Ministry of Health indicated.

“At the moment, his state of health is good and he is complying with the corresponding isolation,” reported the entity, adding that no secondary cases have been registered from the four confirmed.

The alerts issued by the Ministry indicate that “monkeypox is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with injuries, respiratory particles and contaminated materials, such as bedding.”

Symptoms of the disease include headache, muscle or back pain; swollen glands and fatigue, as well as “skin rash, which goes through different stages until it forms a scab that then falls off. Infected people are contagious until all the scabs have fallen off,” the agency warned.

The Argentine specialists evaluated that, in cases outside the African continent, the presentation of the disease “can be atypical, either with few lesions or even a single one; lesions that start in the genital or perineal/perianal area and do not spread further; lesions appearing at different (asynchronous) stages of development; and appearance of lesions prior to the appearance of swollen lymph nodes, fever, malaise or other symptoms”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source