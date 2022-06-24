Dickon Mitchell Elected New Prime Minister of Grenada | News

The 44-year-old lawyer Dickon Mitchell, leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, was voted this Thursday in the Congress of Grenada, Carriacou and Little Martinique as the new prime minister of that country.

Grenada holds legislative elections

Mitchell, who stood for election for the St. David constituency and won his seat with 4,414 votes, won nine of the 15 seats in Congress to prevail over Dr. Keith Mitchell of the New National Party (NNP) who was serving as premier, according to the Parliamentary Elections Office.

In this way, Mitchel, who was running for his first general elections after assuming the leadership of the NDC eight months ago, stopped the NNP’s streak of consecutive victories, a formation that had won the 2013 and 2018 elections by identical 15-0; in addition to the fact that Keith Mitcell aspired to his sixth term.

Regarding the electoral victory, the NDC expressed from its official Facebook social network account that “we are overwhelmed with gratitude and we feel humbled before the Lord our God and you, the people of Granada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Thank you from the bottom from each and every one of our hearts. This victory is not ours, but yours.”

Meanwhile, the former secretary general, Glen Noel, congratulated the newly elected prime minister and pointed out that “it is a resounding victory based on the citizens’ desire for change and economic and social transformation. They are tired of the same old and embrace the change, youthful energy and vision of new leader Dickon Mitchell, who connected emotionally and his message resonated with the people”.

It was also learned that the former senator from Grenada Kerryne James has become the youngest woman to be elected to the Parliament of that nation by the subregional grouping known as the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

