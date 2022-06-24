Copper workers in Chile culminate national strike | News

The Federation of Copper Workers (FTC) of Chile ended this Thursday the national strike that began the day before, after reaching an agreement with the National Copper Corporation (Codelco) to promote a joint work table that addresses the closure of the Windows foundry.

After more than three hours of debate, trade unionists and Codelco agreed to analyze the cessation of operations at the smelter located in Puchuncaví-Quintero, which would imply the relocation or retirement of 348 workers from the smelter area.

In this sense, union leaders of the FTC expressed that “we have fulfilled the mandate that the bases have given us to protect the employability of the workers of Ventanas, for which we end our mobilizations to favor the path of dialogue.”

"The workers of Fundición Ventanas will continue to occupy our greatest attention and occupation, through the search for the best agreements through a divisional table, in which we will be guarantors so that each one of them is respected."

June 24, 2022

By the way, both negotiating parties agreed in a statement to address the scenarios of the smelter’s termination, subject to the modification of Law 19,993, and with the objective of ensuring a fair transition for the workers; as well as managing the situation of the contractor companies and their workers who provide services in the foundry process of the Ventanas Division.

The president of the FTC, Amador Pantoja, avoided that “we feel satisfied despite not having achieved 100% of the commitments, but really satisfied because it guarantees us a process with Windows that not only ends in this agreement, but also It also allows us to continue looking for instances, since we also have the Parliament’s instance”.

Meanwhile, the president of Codelco, André Sougarret, maintained that “at the table we are going to look for solutions. We are with the workers, we intend to take care of all their demands and see, depending on the type of worker, what we are going to do: reconversion, repositioning in another division or, if it is not possible, find an appropriate solution. for the workers”.

Who elaborated that “the smelter and refinery business for the rest of Codelco is still in force and is part of our strategy. This means that we are going to continue investing, as we have done, in the different foundries that we have in operation today”.

On the subject, Codelco has calculated that, if all the workers at Ventanas avail themselves of special retirement plans, the cost would be around 30 million dollars.

The Ventanas Smelter invoiced a total of 7,500 million dollars in profits in 2021, and according to estimates provided by the FTC, the Chilean government can solve the pollution problems if it invests 54 million dollars there.

For their part, environmental organizations from the South American nation supported the closure of what they consider “the main source of pollution, environmental damage and violation of the human right to life of the inhabitants of (the communes) Puchuncaví and Quintero, of living in a healthy and safe environment.





