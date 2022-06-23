Third case of monkeypox confirmed in Chile | News

The Chilean health authorities confirmed this Wednesday the presence of three cases of monkeypox disease, where the last case is an adult from the Metropolitan Region.

The new confirmed case corresponds to a close contact of the first person reported in the country with the disease and was detected in the contact study carried out by the Regional Health Authority.

The Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal) reported that the affected person is in good health, without complications and fulfilling the isolation period established for such situations.

“So far, all the cases associated with this alert are not related to serious cases or deaths. It is not an extremely serious disease, but it is a new entity that we are still learning about.”

The update of cases of monkeypox will be carried out from the official site of the Ministry of Health, according to the agency, “accompanied with information from the epidemiological surveillance carried out by the Department of Epidemiology,” the health agency said.

On the other hand, the Minsal guaranteed that the Health Authority will use all administrative and legal resources to ensure that the protection of the identity of patients is respected.

The entity proposes visiting a specialist in the event that people have had close skin-to-skin contact with a person with injuries, including sexual intercourse, and present in addition to this symptom others such as fever, swollen glands, muscle or back pain, and decay.





