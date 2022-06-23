Panamanian unions and guilds call for a new popular march | News

The National Confederation of Independent Trade Union Unity (Conusi), the United People for Life alliance and several popular organizations called for a new mobilization against the high cost of living for June 28.

In a press conference, the general secretary of the Conusi, Marco Andrade, indicated that a list with 32 demands has been presented to the Government of Laurentino Cortizo, with real problems that affect the Panamanian population, among which the high costs of the basic family basket

“We have asked the Executive for responses to the issue of constant increases in the basic family basket; of the indiscriminate increases in the price of gasoline; of the indiscriminate increases in drug prices and the situation of workers who earn a salary, which is not even enough to cover the basic nutritional basket”, stressed the union leader.

At a press conference, CONUSI calls on the people to the great march on June 28 to demand price reduction and freezing pic.twitter.com/3AoYvhLheL

— C̳O̳N̳U̳S̳I̳ ̳ (@conusi1)

June 22, 2022

Andrade explained that although “various discussions and meetings have been held with the Executive so that it responds to the demand of the Panamanian people,” the government’s reaction has not been “satisfactory for the people,” since it has not been possible “for the government to understand that it has to lower food prices and freeze them.”

In this sense, the trade unionist alluded to article 50 of the Panamanian Constitution, which requires the Government of the country to offer priority to the interests of the population, an issue that Conusi firmly demands.

CONUSI welcomes you, comrades, the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida is strengthened: all to the great march on June 28. pic.twitter.com/eImMwZ4kWk

– Marco Andrade (@AndradeMarco11)

June 18, 2022

During the press conference, it was learned that the government’s responses will be required in writing, always with the approval of the trade union organizations, and in the face of ambiguous responses, a call will be made to take to the streets.

The march called for next Tuesday, June 28, is part of the activities carried out by the People United for Life alliance, which last May mobilized unions, unions and social movements in a wave of protests to demand similar rights.

At that time, positive results were not obtained either, but a government commission was created to attend to these and other demands. In previous days, the board announced a decree that is being prepared; but the popular movements demand to read it and debate it before it is published.





