Defense Minister of Peru denounces parliamentary dictatorship | News

The Minister of Defense of Peru, José Luis Gavidia, rejected the opinion of the Constitution Commission of Congress on the return of the bicameral system, while assuring the existence of a “parliamentary dictatorship”.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Emergency extended due to violence in Lima and Callao, Peru

In this sense, Gavidia pointed out that: “The Constitution Commission is trying to debate in plenary the change of more than 54 articles. I think we are facing a parliamentary dictatorship.”

At the same time, the minister asserted that the decision is detrimental to democracy “especially when they are articles that have already been expressed by the population, regarding the re-election of congressmen and the bicameral system.”

PARLIAMENTARY DICTATORSHIP | Defense Minister José Luis Gavidia said that we are facing a parliamentary dictatorship that should not be allowed. “They are trying to change 54 articles of the Constitution and have control over the JNE, ONPE, Reniec. That is not correct.” pic.twitter.com/P7gJlY69OR

– The Owl (@elbuho_pe)

June 20, 2022

Similarly, the head of the armed forces denounced that certain political subjects aspire to control the National Elections Jury (JNE), the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE), the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec) and the Comptroller.

Accordingly, Gavidia pointed out that it is a change in the Constitution, which was rejected in a popular referendum, stating that: “we must have more responsibility.”

In turn, he urged congressmen to oppose the measure, meanwhile asserting “it is only an extremist group that really wants to lead to a very dangerous situation.”

On the other hand, he also criticized the adoption of the defense committees, warning that “they are probably paramilitary groups with very dangerous consequences in the future” and pointed out that this “has already happened in Colombia.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source