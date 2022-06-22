Indigenous peoples of Panama ask the Government to fulfill their demands | News

As a result of the commitments made in their assembly last month, the traditional authorities of the Indigenous Peoples of Panama gave the Government of Laurentino Cortizo a period of 30 days to meet several of their demands, including those related to their territorial rights.

Last May, the National Coordinator of Indigenous Peoples of Panama (Coonapip) reiterated its inexorable commitment to continue fighting together to defend and protect their territories, whose main threat continues to be invasions and illegal occupations by non-indigenous settlers.

Coonapip denounced that the illegal logging of forests continues to produce an increase in deforested area, an action that is carried out indiscriminately, in complicity with officials of public entities that respond to private and economic interests.

He identified institutions such as the Ministry of the Environment, the ANATI (National Authority for Land Administration) and the Ministry of Government itself as guilty of this threat.

The 12 highest authorities of the congresses and councils that make up COONAPIP pledged to redouble their efforts on the issue of highest priority for their peoples, which is territorial security, which implies the self-defense of the lands that have been their habitat.

For this occasion, the president of Coonapip, Marcelo Guerra, said that patience had reached the limit and demanded concrete responses to problems such as collective land titling, invasions of settlers and peasants in indigenous areas, and indiscriminate felling of trees.

The chief general of the Emberá-Wounaan lands, Elibardo Membache, prosecutor of the coordination, together with traditional authorities, explained in a press conference that the collective titling of the lands, the “invasion of settlers” and peasants on them, and the logging illegal are long-standing problems that remain unanswered by the authorities.

In a letter addressed to the Panamanian president, the traditional authorities of 12 indigenous territories asked him for a meeting to maintain a “direct, honest dialogue and answers within a month at the latest,” as the document highlights.

The leaders demanded that the “right to heritage” of the indigenous peoples be guaranteed, which corresponds to us who have been the original owners for a long time, commented Membache.

In Panama there are seven Emberá, Wounaan, Guna, Ngäbe, Buglé, Naso and Bri-Bri indigenous ethnic groups, grouped territorially into six comarcas, Emberá-Wounaan, Guna Yala, Ngäbe-Buglé, Madugandí, Wargandí and the recent Naso.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



