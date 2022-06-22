Ministry of Defense of Ecuador threatens the indigenous movement | News

Defense Minister Luis Lara affirmed on Tuesday that the ongoing indigenous protests in Ecuador since last week put the country’s democracy at “serious risk” while assuring that the army will not allow the constitutional order to be broken.

In this sense, the military head pointed out that: “Ecuador’s democracy is at serious risk due to the concerted action of exalted people who prevent the free movement of the majority of Ecuadorians.”

At the same time, Lara emphasized that “the Armed Forces will not allow attempts to break the constitutional order or any action against democracy and the laws of the republic.”

Similarly, the Ecuadorian minister asserted that the objective of the indigenous demonstrations “is to create panic by attacking and extorting companies, institutions and authorities.”

Likewise, he warned regarding the escalation of violence in the protests, meanwhile pointing out that the protesters “have rejected dialogue, a fundamental principle of coexistence in freedom and democracy.”

Ecuador chooses democracy, never chaos!

Accordingly, he stated that social protest is legitimate when it does not affect the guarantees and rights of the majority of citizens and assured that these actions go beyond citizen protest.

The minister’s statements come after President Lasso gave guarantees to confront the demonstrations that reach their ninth day, considering them “seeking to throw out the president.”





