Lula presents government program to rebuild Brazil | News

The leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pre-candidate for the Presidency of Brazil, presented this Tuesday the Government Plan Collaborative Platform ahead of the general elections in the South American country scheduled for the month of October.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Formula Lula-Alckmin will present its government plan for Brazil

The document, aimed at rebuilding the Brazilian State, has about 120 points, which mainly address issues related to labor reform, Petrobras, the defense of the Amazon, as well as the fight against social problems.

The president of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann, pointed out regarding “Let’s go together for Brazil” that “it has a synthesis of what everyone who is on that walk thinks.”

For his part, former president Lula urged citizens to participate in “the reconstruction of our country” while noting that: “The 2022 election is one of the most important in the country’s history, after so many attacks on democracy, to the Brazilian people and nation”.

At the same time, Da Silva asserted that: “We are going to build the union budget from a platform, in a participatory way. We will have a participatory budget, not a secret budget”.

He also denounced that Bolsonaro refuses to answer questions and assured that: “He and his family were elected by electronic vote”, meanwhile he expressed that: “it is not the ballot box that he wants to question, it is the Brazilian society that will defeat him in October” .

Although the current president has stated his intention to stand for reelection, the polls point in favor of Lula, who will aspire to his third presidential term after the judicial attacks that kept him in prison for 580 days.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source