Landless workers demand extension of ban on evictions in Brazil | News

The movements of Workers without Land and Homelessness (MST) of Brazil, demanded this Tuesday that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) extend the validity of a court order that protects the suspension of urban and rural evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, which expires on June 30.

In a public letter, the MST recalls that not only in Brazil, but “all over the world, millions of people are at risk of losing their homes and their means of survival due to eviction decisions, which violate the basic right of every being human to housing”.

According to the petition, eviction is a serious problem because “in Brazil: having technology, working, eating and living is a class privilege (because) living conditions drastically deteriorate for the poorest” and about 6 Millions of people are homeless, because the housing deficit is high, according to the Study of the Fundação João Pinheiro.

By drawing the attention of the STF, they recall that Brazil is currently facing a fourth wave of Covid-19, with a large increase in the number of new cases, derived from the new subvariants of Ómicron, which is accompanied by a worsening of conditions. in Brazil, which has caused a social aggravation among the most vulnerable.

They denounce that if the judicial order, known as ADPF 828, is not extended, until the end of the current year around 123,000 families in urban areas and 30,000 in rural areas of Brazil will be evicted and will be exposed to various violations of fundamental human rights, including the right to housing and food.

In this sense, they recall that many of the areas at risk of eviction are territories consolidated by the successive occupations of territories: families have lived there for more than 10 years, they have houses made of material, schools, health centers, food production and they even have cooperatives that sell products to the Brazilian and international markets.

They request not only the extension of the prohibition of evictions, but also that they work, together with the other organs of the State and Brazilian society, for the only possible solution for the areas of consolidated rural and urban occupation: the expropriation of the lands in benefit of these families.

The ADPF 828 was initially presented in May 2021 by the Socialism and Freedom Party and the STF determined the suspension of urban and rural evictions until December 3, and with strong mobilization of society, this term was extended until December 31. March 2022 and then until June 30.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

