Voting centers closed in Colombia after second round | News

The Colombian registrar, Alexander Vega, announced this Sunday the closure of the voting centers and the beginning of the pre-count of the votes after the second presidential round disputed by Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Historical Pact denounces irregularities in presidential elections in Colombia

“From this moment we begin the pre-count, according to the Law this preliminary report has no legal value against the scrutiny, it is only to inform, for which it must wait for the official scrutiny by the National Electoral Council”, reported the Colombian registrar,

Vega also explained that as a result of the phenomenon of the girl, several voting centers had to be transferred, “it is reported by the National Registry that about 60 transfers were carried out due to a winter wave, and none related to public order,” he said.

“In minutes the first bulletin of the pre-count will be given, which reflects the consolidation of the votes carried out during the week by Colombians abroad, results that are sent from the consulate,” Vega pointed out.

Finally, he thanked the authorities such as the Comptroller, Police and Army for their joint work to maintain order in the elections, although on this day the Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) reported the murder of a civilian and a military man.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source