Precount: Gustavo Petro wins second round in Colombia | News

The candidate for the Historical Pact coalition, Gustavo Petro, triumphs in the second presidential round elections in Colombia against Rodolfo Hernández after the pre-count published by the National Civil Service Registry.

Petro and France are Hope!

According to the preliminary results, with 99.74 percent of the polling stations informed, Gustavo Petro obtains 11,270,944 votes (50.49 percent), while Rodolfo Hernández reaches 10,549,290 votes (47.26 percent). .

At the same time, the blank vote reached 501,559 votes (2.24 percent) and the null option reached 271,511 votes (1.20 percent).

With the victory of Gustavo Petro, Colombia will have a progressive government for the first time in its history, breaking the hegemony of conservative sectors.

According to the registrar Alexander Vega, the electoral day was carried out without mishap and some voting centers had to be transferred as a result of the phenomenon of the girl, “it is reported by the National Registry that about 60 transfers were made due to the winter wave, and none linked to public order,” he said.

