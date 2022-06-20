President-elect of Colombia: We want the country to be one and not two in the midst of its diversity | News

The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, asserted this Sunday that his new government will be based on dialogue and the construction of a country with social justice based on diversity and plurality.

“This is a historic day, we are writing a new era for Colombia and Latin America (…) The more than 11 million voters opted for a real change, we are not going to betray that electorate, starting today Colombia, it changes, it is another, a real change that leads us to some of the approaches that we had made in these public squares, the politics of love,” Petro said.

At the same time, the president-elect insisted on building a country based on reconciliation, “it is not a change to take revenge or build more hatred, our parents and grandparents did not teach what hate means in the history of Colombia, the change consists in leaving hatred behind, sectarianism,” he added.

“Change means welcoming hope, the possibility of a future, opening opportunities for all Colombians to hope, that hope can fill all the national territory, it means that the Government of hope has arrived,” Petro said.

Alluding to the arrests of demonstrators, Petro asked the attorney general to carry out the procedures for their subsequent release, “the change would not be right, the hope this enormous effort that synthesizes in the polls, a government of life if we did not bring Colombian society to peace,” he added.

“I ask the attorney general to restore the mayors to their posts, this is no longer the time for hatred, this government that begins on August 7 is a government of life, which wants to build Colombia as a world power. of life, that if we want to summarize what it consists of in three sentences, I would say: peace, social justice, and environmental justice,” urged the president-elect.

Likewise, Petro urged the voters of Rodolfo Hernández to join the new project for the construction of a Colombia in peace, “the central objective that means being able to make peace, that the ten million voters of Rodolfo Hernández are welcome in this Government” , he pointed out.

Economy, climate change and regions

The president-elect asked social leaders to build a common agenda, “we need a regional dialogue that allows us to look at the conflict in its historical, regional specificity, in these regional dialogues, the diversity of Colombia must come, with the majority of peasants, indigenous and women, to be able to build the reforms that Colombia needs,” he said.

“The great agreement is to build peace, and peace is nothing more than the guarantee of the rights of the people, that Colombian society has an opportunity, that someone like me or like Francia Márquez can be vice president,” said Petro, who He also stated that the national dialogue will be the basis of his Government.

In addition, Petro asserted that he will develop a productive economy that generates employment and enhances the country’s development, “we are going to develop capitalism in Colombia, not because we love it but because we must end feudalism in Colombia,” he added.

“If we want to redistribute, we have to produce in the field, the industry, based on the knowledge that is what it produces in the 21st century, produce a regulator that does not affect nature, water, the moor, supporting nature that means environmental justice,” said Gustavo Petro.

The new head of state asserted that Colombia will be positioned as a flag in the fight against climate change, “science has told us that we can perish in the short term, that the process of unbridled consumption is about to end the very foundations of nature. If science tells us this, it’s time to act now,” he said.

