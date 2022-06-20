National Police of Ecuador takes House of Culture in Quito | News

The Benjamín Carrión House of Ecuadorian Culture, located in Quito, was taken over on Sunday night by agents of the National Police (PN), an institution that said it will use the cultural venue as a barracks in the framework of the protests carried out by social sectors under the national strike called by the indigenous movement against the neoliberal policies of the government of President Guillermo Lasso.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Protesters defy state of emergency in Ecuador

In a statement, the PN reported that it notified the requisition of the place, based on the state of emergency, in order to have a physical space inside that institution to house anti-riot agents from the Order Maintenance Unit (UMO). and other police units.

The president of the House of Culture, Fernando Cerón, in statements to the press, denounced the takeover and stated that “it is with great sadness that I have to say that today culture has died. Today tyranny, darkness, terror has won to life, to joy, to diversity, to plurality, today terror is perching on the most important cultural institution in the country”.

“The last time the House of Culture was taken over by the State, it was controlled by the police, was 42 years ago in the context of a dictatorship. Now we are in a dictatorship. This house of freedom, of thought, of diversity has fallen into the hands of terror,” Cerón said.

Hours earlier, elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) had raided the headquarters of the cultural venue after the anonymous complaint by telephone of an alleged storage of explosive material inside, to allegedly support the protests associated with the national strike called by the movement indigenous.

In the morning hours, a representative of the FGE and agents of Criminalistics and the Special Operations Group (GOE) entered the interior of the facility, with the order to detect the alleged presence of homemade weapons and explosives, which would have been introduced into the installation by a group of 30 people, according to the police.

Presumably, the war material would be used in the context of the protests, to detain the police and military, and guarantee the access of the protesters to the Presidency of the Republic.

A statement released by the National Headquarters of the House of Ecuadorian Culture ensures that “after the inspection of the FGE, no trace of weapons was found inside the institution.”

�� It is carried out in the facilities of the CCE, the procedure ordered by @FiscaliaEcuador of a raid resulting from a so-called “storage of war material for protests”.

It is reported that so far no citizen has been detained. pic.twitter.com/8ydxRg4KQm

– House of Culture (@CasadelaCultura)

June 19, 2022

“On the contrary, under the declaration of the State of Exception, there has been an attempt to violate the rights of hundreds of artists and managers who inhabit the historical space of cultural activity,” the text denounces.

In statements to local media, the president of the Ecuadorian institution expressed his concern that the House of Culture becomes “a space that encourages violent acts of any kind”, at the request of the National Police to enter 400 troops to deal with unemployed from the cultural headquarters.

“Our fundamental interest is that this space be a mediation space, be a space that allows us to guarantee human rights, that allows us to generate elements of humanitarian care, if that is the case,” declared the cultural manager.

Cerón stated that he has not received official requests from the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) to use the institution’s facilities; but it would be evaluated within the pertinent processes, arguing that this institution “remain as it has always been, a space of peace.”

Likewise, he called on artists and cultural sectors to remain vigilant of what happens in “the house of artists, of cultural sectors, of diversities, and that we fight to guarantee that this space is not intervened in any way by the Condition”.

Since last June 13, the Ecuadorian indigenous movement began a national strike against the Government of Guillermo Lasso, at the request of attending to 10 requests, including the reduction in fuel prices and the increase in the budget for intercultural education.

Faced with the wave of protests and demonstrations generated, the Ecuadorian government declared a state of emergency in the provinces of Pichincha, Imbabura and Cotopaxi on June 17.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source