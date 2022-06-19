President Maduro highlights results of international tour of Eurasia and North Africa | News

President Nicolás Maduro arrived in Venezuela this Saturday, after completing an international tour that covered the nations of Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Azerbaijan and highlighted the results achieved in economic, financial and political matters, through the agreements signed with the rulers of the respective nations visited.

In statements after his arrival in Venezuela, President Maduro stressed that the international agenda was intense and its results successful for the economic and diplomatic interests of the South American country.

“I have seen that an awareness has been emerging of what a new humanity should be, without wars, cooperation and solidarity. That word that we carry is a word that has picked up the powerful echo of a new global geopolitics,” he added.

“We have had a very intense agenda, we have traveled throughout that area of ​​Eurasia and North Africa, developing in-depth conversations,” the president emphasized.

Dialogue with other heads of state is part of a multipolar humanity that is beginning to emerge, without empires or hegemonies. “There is a new consensus for human dignity,” she stressed.

“A multicentric and multipolar world has already emerged,” emphasized the president of Venezuela, from the Simón Bolívar International Airport, located in Maiquetia, after his Eurasian tour.

I indicate that these six emerging nations have managed to work on key issues.

"The people are very well informed about Venezuela, they love us very much. There is no place where we would go, where we would not receive the blessings of the people," the Dignitary stressed.

“They are all emerging countries of the new world that is being built and we bring in our hands large agreements in terms of investment in oil, gas, agriculture, food, tourism, air transport”, as well as large agreements in the field of science and technology.

In this particular, he announced that “hundreds of young people will be sent to study in these countries in the area of ​​science, technology, innovation of the 21st century, education, culture. (….) Venezuela is open to the world”, because young people from these nations will also come to the South American country.

President Maduro reported that starting next week, meetings will be held in Caracas with the emissaries of the countries he covered on the tour, for specific investment agreements in gas, petrochemicals, oil and food production in the country.

In the world there is joy for Venezuela because it is perceived that it is recovering. He said that he received “the word of encouragement that the world accompanies the encouragement for a new non-rent economy.”

The head of state highlighted the vision that the countries of the world have “about the Venezuela of resistance of the people and the victory of that resistance of the people of Venezuela that we are on the right path, taking the appropriate steps in the gradual recovery of life social, economy, of the integral life of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”.

He stressed that the agreements reached in the six countries cover oil, agriculture, tourism, air transport and agreements on science and technology.

He also maintained that “I want to send my greetings to our beloved people. I have been following the theme of the rains these 11 days, the 1×10 of the Good Government.”





