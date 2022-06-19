Conaie announces that the national strike will continue in Ecuador | News

Despite the state of emergency decreed by the Government of Guillermo Lasso, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) ratified this Saturday the struggle in a national, territorial and indefinite manner.

The president of the Conaie, Leónidas Iza, pointed out that the Government waited a week of mobilizations to announce measures, which he described as derisory and without documents, but acknowledged that “they will help families in some way.”

The indigenous leader criticizes that President Lasso does not intend to resolve the underlying issues. For this he maintains the list of 10 demands.

He also warned that preparations will begin, from the delegations, to enter Quito to continue the demonstrations against neoliberal economic measures and await responses to a 10-point agenda proposed to the executive from 2021.

The indigenous movement finds the package of measures announced Friday night by President Lasso “ridiculous” and “insufficient.”

These are to increase the Human Development Bonus from 50 to 55 dollars, forgive debts of up to 3,000 dollars in the state bank (BanEcuador), receive credits of up to 5,000 dollars for farmers and the 50% subsidy of urea, among others.

The indigenous leader took advantage of the intervention to invite those mobilized not to give pretexts that allow the Government to impose violence and force.

“This mobilization must be without confrontation, without guaranteeing violence, without justifications on the part of the State to shoot down our comrades,” he stressed.

In this sense, road blockades continue in some sectors of Quito and Guayaquil, while the movement prepares for the arrival of new contingents in various regional capitals of the South American country.

On the night of June 17, 2022, the Government declared a state of emergency in three provinces where the protests against it have been concentrated. The measure will apply in Imbabura, Pichincha and Cotopaxi.

Lasso made a new call for dialogue to “all social organizations”, although he did not directly mention Conaie.





