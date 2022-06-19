Colombian President Iván Duque faces a new arrest warrant | News

The Administrative Court of Magdalena decided to impose on the Colombian President, Iván Duque, and the Minister of Culture, Angélica Mayolo, a fine equivalent to the value of two commutable current monthly legal minimum wages, with house arrest for two days, for allegedly incurring in contempt for a judicial order related to the V Centennial of Santa Marta.

Court orders to arrest Pdte. of Colombia for contempt

According to the document, both officials allegedly evaded compliance with a ruling issued by the Administrative Court of Magdalena that ordered them to issue the Decree through which the Fifth Centenary Master Plan of Santa Marta is adopted, in accordance with what was passed in the Law 2058 of 2020.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is also ordered to initiate and advance the disciplinary investigations that may arise due to non-compliance with the judicial order issued by the constitutional judge.

#ATTENTION I Administrative Court of Magdalena decided to issue an arrest warrant against President Iván Duque and his Minister of Culture, Angélica Mayolo. This is because the projects to celebrate the V Centenary of Santa Marta have not been prioritized.

— RPTV NEWS (@NoticiasRPTV)

June 18, 2022

It was highlighted that the Preparatory Commission for the event to be held in July 2025 has already been created, and its internal regulations have been approved, which has 25 projects presented by the entities that are members of said Commission.

However, these have not yet been prioritized or analyzed in a technical group with the participation of authorities at the district, departmental and national levels.

The Court points out that, in accordance with the above considerations, it considers that the actions of the affected entities translates into conduct that becomes dismissive.

In turn, in negligent conduct in relation to the mandatory compliance that they had to observe regarding the failure to comply, especially if it is taken into account that, despite having been duly notified, the Presidency of the Republic failed to submit the report required by this Tuition.

On June 4, the Superior Court of Ibagué ordered the arrest of President Duque for contempt in relation to the Los Nevados National Natural Park case, on the grounds that he ignored the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice by which he had declared the Park as subject of rights.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



