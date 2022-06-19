New massacre confirmed in Colombia, number 47 in 2022 | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Saturday the perpetration of a new massacre in Colombia, this time the tragic event arose in Cartagena, located in the department of Bolívar.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Candidate Gustavo Petro criticizes his rival’s refusal to debate

According to Indepaz, the authorities found the bodies of three people with multiple gunshot wounds in the Ararca district of Cartagena, “so far, the identity of the victims is not known,” they say.

As in several departments of the country, the Ombudsman’s Office had issued an alert as a result of the violence that worsened during the electoral period, as well as the presence of hired assassin groups from Colombia and Venezuela.

Massacre #47 occurred in 2022

06/18/22

Cartagena, Bolivar

In the district of Ararca, a sector known as Ciénaga Los Vásquez, the bodies of three men were found with multiple bullet wounds. So far the identity of the victims is unknown. pic.twitter.com/4FuF89GmCv

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

June 18, 2022

The Colombian authorities point out that the following armed groups have been present in Bolívar: The Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), local and regional structures.

The humanitarian situation in the country is dramatic, so far this year 88 social leaders and 21 ex-combatants covered by the Peace Agreement have been assassinated, at the same time, 47 massacres have been perpetrated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source