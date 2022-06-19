Latin America

Truck drivers in Paraguay will mobilize due to the increase in fuel prices | News

The Paraguayan Federation of Transport Workers announced this Saturday that new mobilizations of the union are estimated due to the high cost of fuel in the country, at the same time, they demanded a negotiating table with the Executive.

Paraguay asks the UN for support in the fight against organized crime

According to the transport sector, the Government is requested to listen to them and set up a dialogue table to be able to solve the problem, which affects their economic dynamism and the transfer of goods.

At the same time, the Transport Federation asserted that several trucks will remain stationary alongside the country’s main roads and possible future actions will be evaluated based on the response given by the Paraguayan government.

The directors of the sector announced for next Wednesday a concentration of hundreds of trucks in front of the National Congress, where they will demand dialogue with Petróleo Paraguayos (Petropar) and private companies to find a solution to the high cost of fuel.

“If the Government has a good predisposition for us, this is the moment for us to sit down at a dialogue table so that we can talk among all, both the private sector, Petropar, the workers and the Government, that is what we hope for”, the Federation said in a statement.

For his part, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Luis Castiglioni, pointed out that fuel prices were taken to “guarantee” their supply during the next 60 days.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

