Foundry plant closed after poisoning cases in Chile | News

The National Copper Corporation (Codelco) of Chile confirmed this Saturday the gradual closure of the Ventanas smelter plant in Valparaíso, after reporting several cases of poisoning in recent weeks.

“Codelco’s board of directors approved by majority to advance in the preparation of the cessation of the operation of the Ventanas smelter… The agreement only involves the smelting process, since the refinery is not in question,” Codelco said.

According to the company, the closure process will be carried out gradually through the modification of Law 19993, which obliges Codelco to smelt minerals from the National Mining Company (Enami) in the facilities of the Ventanas smelter.

“The cessation process will be gradual, so the adaptation of the contracts will be planned with the 21 companies that supply goods and services linked to the smelting process, seeking different alternatives and the least possible impact for them and their families,” explains Codelco. .

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, ratified the decision after learning about the cases of intoxication and emphasized that he was not going to leave the families of the workers alone, “the measure is aimed at the well-being of citizens,” he said.

“The Government is taking all the necessary measures so that this decision does not generate negative consequences for the company’s workers,” the head of state pointed out.





