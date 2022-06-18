Cuban President evaluates maintenance of thermoelectric plants | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, visited this Friday the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) in the province of Santiago de Cuba (east) in order to evaluate the maintenance tasks in the midst of the complex energy situation in the country .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Cuban President reports on the electro-energy situation

The president toured the CTE facilities, known as Renté, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdés, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Liván Arronte, as well as authorities from the eastern province.

According to the Twitter account of the Presidency, said plant “is generating 187 Mwh, which is 49 percent of the installed capacity. It works in two phases: sustain the current load and complete maintenance to achieve recovery of the power of the CTE”.

With the incorporation of unit 6, tomorrow, Saturday, the CTE must increase its generation capacity to 244 Mwh, 64% of the installed capacity.

Maintenance continues for the blocks in operation. pic.twitter.com/jTK1yqspGD

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

June 17, 2022

Local media indicate that it is expected that this Saturday, with the incorporation into operations of Unit 6 of said CTE, “its generation capacity will increase to 244 Mwh, 64 percent of the installed capacity” while “maintenance for the blocks in operation.

The Cuban head of state spoke with the workers at the plant and inquired about their working conditions. The dialogue took place “in the midst of very hard work and very high responsibility.”

He highlighted the hard work done in Renté. He was interested in the salary of the workers, the food and the care they receive, in the midst of very hard work and high responsibility.#NOW walk through Unit 6 and talk to its workers. pic.twitter.com/Q9t1uFFzTN

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

June 17, 2022

This Thursday, the president made a special appearance in the face of the difficult national electricity situation, characterized by a deficit in generation. He stated that “the commitment is to work and deliver results, above all to seek a more stable situation during the summer period.”

When addressing the causes, Díaz-Canel pointed out that Cuba faces a lack of financial resources to acquire vital parts and supplies for the maintenance of thermal generation plants and the types of fuels necessary for the distributed generation system.

He stated that this deficit, which affects technical maintenance and the expansion of generation capacities, is due to the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on the Caribbean nation by the United States Government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source