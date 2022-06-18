Extend emergency due to violence in Lima and Callao, Peru | News

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers of Peru decided this Friday to extend the state of emergency for another 45 days in Metropolitan Lima and the constitutional province of Callao, due to the need to increase citizen security in the face of high rates of violence.

After the publication of Supreme Decree 070-2022-PCM today, the measure will come into force this Saturday with the aim of combating crime in the face of the increase in violent acts.

From this, the National Police and the Armed Forces will be in charge of maintaining order, based on legislative decrees 1186 and 1095 respectively, where the use of force is addressed.

During the emergency period, “the constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, freedom of movement within the national territory, freedom of assembly, and personal freedom and security are suspended.”

According to the decree, the decision aims to “continue operations aimed at reducing criminal actions committed by common criminals and organized criminal gangs, in order to strengthen citizen security.”

In this case, the most recent decree was signed by the Peruvian president Pedro Castillo; the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres; the Minister of Defense, José Gavidia; the Minister of the Interior, Dimitri Senmache and the Minister of Justice, Félix Chero.

Metropolitan Lima and the constitutional province of Callao have been subjected to a state of emergency since February 2, which has been extended for similar periods of 45 days.





