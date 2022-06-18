Venezuela rejects US and EU sanctions against Russia | News

The executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, during the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (Spief), stated this Friday that the unilateral restrictive measures against Russia create difficulties for the countries that initiated them and generate setbacks for everyone.

The official said that each pressure measure since February 24 (alluding to the date of the special military operation to protect the population in Donbas) is a boomerang against the people of the United States and the peoples of Europe.

He recalled that a country like Russia, a major producer of oil and gas, cannot disappear from the face of the earth. He warned Europe that even if it has a plan by 2027 to replace two-thirds of the gas it imports from Russia, it will lose that supply and put populations at risk.

He considered that the US and the EU are creating more difficulties for each other, while Russia is already discussing how to consolidate its national currency, the ruble, and preparing to strengthen its production processes.

He stressed that “28 percent of the world population is under sanctions, because it is a world that does not submit to hegemonic designs. It is a world that has its own thought (…), that is following its own path, ”he said.

In that sense, he recalled that Venezuela had a model dependent on oil when the White House imposed its unilateral restrictive measures against said country.

He pointed out that “there were 502 unilateral coercive measures, very focused on the area of ​​oil, finance and food; it was the absolute suffocation of Venezuela through these measures of economic extortion.”

“However, in 2021, Venezuela gave its first signs of growth and became aware of our people who dedicated themselves to the productive route, and we went from importing 80 percent of our food to producing 93 percent of the food that is consumed,” he said.

Rodríguez valued the need to narrow the channels between Caracas and Moscow to get rid of the hegemony of the dollar, a currency that is disappearing because the world is changing, he said.

During this day, the Venezuelan Vice President met with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who conveyed the greetings of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to his counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.





