Evacuation of more than 2,000 people due to rains in the Dominican Republic | News

Some 2,455 Dominicans were evacuated this Friday due to the heavy rains that hit the country, caused by the conjunction of a trough and a tropical wave, announced the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

In its latest statement, the entity stated that of nine regions that were initially on alert, the figure dropped to six, of which two are at the yellow (intermediate) alert level and four are green (minimum).

The provinces of Santiago and Monte Plata are on yellow alert; while La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Hato Mayor and San Pedro de Macorís are placed on green alert.

“The alert for the great Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal and Seibo is discontinued. We ask the population at high risk in the alerted provinces not to be careless, to be aware of the Onamet weather report, “suggested the COE.

For its part, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) stated that while the tropical wave travels over the waters of the Caribbean Sea in the south of the country, the trough extends over the Mona Channel, causing increased cloudiness accompanied by heavy precipitation, Isolated electrical storms and gusts of wind in localities of the northeast, northwest, north, southwest, center and border area.

The authorities urged the residents of the areas on alert to remain alert to the possibility that the intensity of the rains trigger possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, and flash floods even in urban sectors.

The Onamet also predicts that at night “these precipitations begin to decrease gradually, with a slightly cloudy sky prevailing.” However, the Dominican authorities maintain alert systems and weather warnings.





