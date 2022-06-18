They reject the privatization of Internet services in Uruguay | News

The Single Union of Telecommunications (Sutel) of Uruguay expressed this Friday its rejection of the announcement made by the Government of that country on the authorization of five private firms to sell Internet service.

In a statement, he indicated that “we consider that this decision, which we describe as dangerous, is part of a process promoted by this administration through which it seeks to dismantle the public company against the monopoly that until now belonged to Antel (National Administration Telecommunications).

This came after Uruguayan president Luis Lacalle Pou and industry, energy and mining minister Omar Paganini authorized changes to legislation to allow private cable operators to provide internet services.

After the decision, Sutel reiterated that the workers of the aforementioned state company consider that the measures are in line with a “neoliberal and privatizing model, they do nothing more than hand over the patrimony of Uruguayans to a few families and assault the sovereignty of our country”.

For her part, the mayor of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse, also rejected the announcement and described it as “a highly inconvenient and unpatriotic measure.”

“Antel has invested heavily throughout its existence, but particularly in the last decade, in a first world telecommunications infrastructure; It is also the one that made possible the one that took our chestnuts out of the fire during the pandemic and the one that has installed the infrastructure for the workers of the future,” he said.

They are emptying Antel. The resolutions that force you to hand over your infrastructure to private companies is a very serious attack against our public company.

– Carolina Cosse (@CosseCarolina)

June 16, 2022

Likewise, he specified that the law for the creation of the public company is still in force, which establishes the exclusivity of this sector for telecommunications through physical means.

According to the Government’s decision, the companies authorized to provide the service are Nuevo Siglo (Riselco SA), Television Cable Color (TCC, Tractoral SA), Monte Cable (Monte Cablevideo SA), Praiamar and Korfield.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



