First case of monkeypox confirmed in Chile | News

The Chilean Ministry of Health (Minsal) confirmed this Friday the first case of monkeypox in the country, which corresponds to a person with a history of travel to Europe.

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO confirms cases of monkeypox in eight African countries

According to the health authority, it is a young adult from the Metropolitan Region who presented symptoms such as skin spots, vesiculated lesions, scabs, decay and lymphadenopathy.

The contagion was detected by a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, analyzed at the Institute of Public Health (ISP).

Minsal asserted that the protocol to be followed in these cases on patient surveillance was applied, and confirmed that “the person is in good health and without complications.”

Today the first case of Monkeypox was confirmed in our country, the person is in good health. We call for calm, we are prepared and activating the established protocols that the Ministry of Health together with experts have recommended. pic.twitter.com/cALNp6TS0h

– Begoña Yarza Sáez (@begoyarza)

June 17, 2022

The Chilean entity reiterated to citizens “the importance of obtaining information through official sources” and assured that the assistance network has been prepared and activated for weeks.

“The recommended measures for people is to consult a doctor for people who have traveled abroad and have had close skin-to-skin contact, including sexual intercourse, and present: sudden-onset skin lesions with no other explanation, with one or more more symptoms such as fever, swollen glands, muscle or back pain and decay, ”said the Minsal.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease, “which belongs to the genus Orthopoxvirus, this includes the variola virus (which causes smallpox)”, eradicated in 1980.

Monkeypox is characterized by a rash or skin lesions that are usually concentrated on the face, the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet.

For its part, so far, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported the existence of 1,600 cases in 39 countries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source