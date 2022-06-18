Remains of missing journalist identified in Brazil | News

The Brazilian Federal Police confirmed this Friday that the human remains found in the Yavarí Valley (Vale do Javari) in the Amazon belong to the British journalist Dom Phillips, who disappeared on June 5 along with the indigenist Bruno Pereira while sailing to the city of Northern Watchtower.

They confess murder of disappeared in the Brazilian Amazon

“The crisis committee (…) confirms that the remains of Dom Phillips are part of the material that was collected in the place indicated by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira,” he specified, referring to one of the suspects in the crime.

According to the authorities, the identification of Phillips was made through a forensic dental examination combined with forensic anthropology, techniques that are used when it is not possible to recognize the bodies by their physical characteristics.

“Work is underway to fully identify the remains, understand the causes of death, as well as point out the dynamics of the crime and the concealment of the bodies,” the Federal Police stressed.

The Brazilian Federal Police confirmed this Friday that the human remains found in the Amazon belong to the English journalist Dom Phillips, who has been missing since June 5. The analysis of the material of the indigenista Bruno Pereira, also disappeared, has not yet been revealed.

June 17, 2022

June 17, 2022

In an analysis questioned by indigenous organizations, the Federal Police indicated that the two suspects of murdering Pereira, 41 years old, and Phillps, 57 years old, acted on their own, denying possible masterminds of the crime.

For its part, the Union of Indigenous Peoples of Vale do Javari (Univaja), which has been pending the search for Pereira and Phillips, noted that the police ignore the information that has been exposed since 2021 that refers to the existence of a criminal group. , of which the suspects in the disappearance Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, and Oseney da Costa Oliveira would be part.

The indigenous entity Univaja, the first to start the search for Dom and Bruno, affirms that the police disregard the privileged information reported since 2021 that points to "the existence of a criminal group" of which the suspects are part.

June 17, 2022

June 17, 2022

“With this position, the police ignore the qualified information, offered by Univaja in numerous letters, since the second half of 2021, the period of implementation of the Univaja surveillance team (EVU). Such documents point to the existence of an organized criminal group acting with constant invasions of the Valle del Yavarí indigenous land,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, the indigenous organization stressed that “the competent authorities, responsible for the protection of the territory and our lives, have ignored our complaints, minimizing the damage, even after the murders of our companions, Pereira and Phillips” .





