Keys to the Eurasian tour of President Nicolás Maduro | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has been on a Eurasian tour since June 7 with the aim of promoting cooperation agreements in the region, primarily in the spheres of science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism and culture.

Venezuela rejects US and EU sanctions against Russia

In this sense, the route consolidates the strategy of promoting a map of key development objectives, as well as the signing of agreements by member nations of the organization of oil exporting countries, and advocates the stability of crude oil reversals against the intentions of United States and its allies to dominate the international market.

From the beginning of the tour after his arrival at the Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, capital of Türquiye, the Venezuelan head of state, consolidates the bases for bilateral cooperation alliances, breaking the US blockade policies, expanding diplomatic relations, in addition to confirm the urgency of a multipolar world without imperialism.

Turkey

During his stay in the European country, President Nicolás Maduro signs three agreements in the spheres of tourism, agriculture and monetary finance as part of the cooperation map agreed between both nations, while more than 54 agreements remain in development.

“It is time for Türkiye investors in Venezuela, for them to arrive in tourism, in mining, in industry, in logistics, in banking, in oil, in gas; There are all the legal, legal, political, economic guarantees to go through a process of expansion between the relations between both countries”, assured the entity.

In another order, the Venezuelan president thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for the collaboration provided to the South American country in the epidemiological context of Covid-19.

Algeria

As the second country of the presidential tour, President Nicolás Maduro arrived on June 8, in the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria with more than 51 years of diplomatic relationship; where he was received by the Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebbouneeste, at the El Mouradia Palace.

In the African country, 38 agreements were signed in sectors such as energy, education, trade, industry, culture; as well as cooperation in productive agriculture, due to the experience of the African country in the sector, a basis for cooperation that plans to strengthen at the end of the work agenda in African territory.

During his meeting with the Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Venezuelan head of state, announced that a direct connection flight between the nations will be established, a decision that he thanked the African president.

Iran

As the third stop on the Eurasian tour, the highest authority of Venezuela arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where, together with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, he stressed the need to respect the self-determination of peoples, sovereignty and international law.

Both leaders signed a 20-year cooperation agreement in several areas.

Likewise, regarding the critical situation of the Palestinian people, the leaders pointed out that the strategy is to accompany them in their struggle and denounce the crimes that are committed as well as maintain their voice before the United Nations system, the Security Council.

In another order, the head of State of Venezuela, toured the Iranian Power Plant Management Company, the largest contractor of renewable energy plants, a leader in the world market for state-of-the-art gas turbines, whose objective is that the industry energy more efficient.

Kuwait

During the official visit of President Nicolás Maduro in Kuwait, the president held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and President of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah.

Thus, both delegations analyzed the progress in the cooperation agreements signed between Venezuela and the Arabian Gulf nation, in political, economic and commercial matters, as well as other strategic sectors.

It is worth mentioning that Venezuela and Kuwait are full members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and have fought together for the stabilization of crude oil prices, with the aim of strengthening the relationship as members of the Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

qatar

As the fifth stop on the Eurasian tour, on June 15, the Bolivarian president, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Qatar, in order to promote brotherhood ties for joint well-being, based on a meeting between the president and the Emir of Qatar. , Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Nicolás Maduro announced that the investment plan was reviewed on several strategic issues, as well as the direct connection that we will have starting in October, with the Caracas-Doha flight. There are many proposals that will become an action plan.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan is the sixth destination of the tour of Eurasia and North Africa undertaken by President Nicolás Maduro, to strengthen strategic cooperation ties in tourism, agriculture, science and technology based on a thorough review of bilateral alliances.

The presidents Nicolás Maduro, and of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev met on Friday with the purpose of evaluating the state of bilateral cooperation relations.

He also added that the stay in Azerbaijan will be conducive to reviewing the dialogue processes for peace, as well as the preparations for the next Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

