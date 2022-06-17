President Maduro calls for the consolidation of the diversified economic model of Venezuela | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, on Thursday called on his country’s producers, both public and private, to consolidate his country’s diversified economic model and generate export options linked to food security and sovereignty in the world.

President Nicolás Maduro arrives in Azerbaijan

In statements offered to the media after his arrival in Azerbaijan, the Bolivarian leader said that during his Eurasian tour, meetings have been held with various sectors to bring investments, knowledge and technology to Venezuela.

He added that another purpose of these works has been to create markets for Venezuelan businessmen in this geographic region. In that sense, he called on the producers of Venezuela to take into account that this market is opening up around it, with millions of people and great economic power.

He stressed that in the meetings held during these days the investment plan in areas such as oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism, food and trade has been reviewed, and proposals that will become action plans have been examined.

He recalled that the country has to consolidate its diversified model and not depend on oil. He said that Venezuela is an energy power and will continue to develop oil and gas, but it must consider not being dependent on oil.

He insisted on the need to generate export options linked to the world’s food security and sovereignty, especially in the current crisis, with inflation and shortages of products such as rice, wheat and other vital items.

He said that the tour has also been useful to update those interlocutors on the economic growth and political situation in Venezuela after years of aggression by the United States Government.

He added that in each country the message has been sent to the authorities that the time has come to take steps towards a time of closer cooperation at the bilateral level.

He appreciated that the interlocutors have shown their delight with the path of recovery and diversification taken by Venezuela.

He described the work days in Qatar as extraordinary and announced the entry into service of a direct air connection, starting next October, between the cities of Caracas and Doha.

Regarding the visit to Azerbaijan, he pointed out that he came to review the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, in tourism, agriculture, science and technology.

In addition, he appreciated that the Eurasian tour has yielded excellent results in the construction of a multipolar world and a new humanity, a world with dialogue between peoples and without hegemonism, without powers that try to set themselves up as police of the peoples, he said.





