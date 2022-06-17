Latin America

They celebrate 200 years of the meeting between Manuela Sáenz and Bolívar | News

As part of his international tour, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated this Thursday the bicentennial of the meeting between the Liberator Simón Bolívar and General Manuela Sáenz.

“200 years ago, our Liberator Simón Bolívar entered Quito (Ecuador) victorious and his victory widened without him knowing it when in a corner of the road he saw the smile of a woman, who showered him with roses,” recalled the head of state from the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

In addition, he stressed that at that moment began “this deep story of love, of patriotism, of battle for our South America (…) from Caracas, the Venezuelan people pay homage to the bicentennial of love, of life, of freedom, of Manuela and Simon.

About Sáenz, the president stressed that she was a fighter. “Manuela the one who was in the Battle of Pichincha, Manuela the one decorated with the hand of José de San Martín, Manuela promoted in Junín, battle won under the leadership of Bolívar, our captain Manuela,” he said.

Regarding his Eurasian tour with a broad cooperation agenda, he stressed that he has toured six countries (Türkiye, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Azerbaijan) and “what I find in the peoples and the rulers is admiration for the history of the people of Bolívar, for our capacity for resistance and for our ability to build victories with Bolívar and Manuela.”

“Manuela and Simón are in love shining, in the pupils of the boys and girls and of all the youth who love their history and who love Bolívar and Manuela; that is the great truth”, asserted the president.

