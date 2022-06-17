Workers mobilize in Uruguay for salary improvements | News

State officials and health workers from Uruguay mobilized this Thursday to the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic in Montevideo (capital) to protest against the salary reduction and demand better working conditions.

Uruguayan workers unemployed for salary recovery

The strike and mobilization day was joined by members of the Federation of Public Health Officials (FFSP) and the Uruguayan Health Federation, who later went to the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, where the central act took place .

For its part, the Plenary Intersindical de Trabajadores union center – National Convention of Workers (PIT-CNT) reiterated that these actions are “for the health of the people, more wages and better working conditions, wage recovery, regulation of precarious contracts and against famine.

The march to the Ministry of Economy was convened by the Confederation of Organizations of State Officials (COFE), an entity where the first draft of the Accountability Project that the Government must present to the Legislative Power prior to June 30 is prepared. in which the budget of the last year is reviewed and adjustments are made, if deemed appropriate.

Speaking, the vice president of the PIT-CNT, José Lorenzo López, acknowledged that “the structures of the State were fundamental throughout the pandemic process. Everyone, absolutely everyone, in each of the roles, was up to the task to move the country forward.”

The trade unionist assured that “in January 2021 the salary adjustment was 4.41 percent and the inflation for the year 2020 was 9.41 percent, which meant a reduction of 5 percent, while in 2022 the salary adjustment was 7.06 percent. percent when inflation for the year 2021 was 7.96 percent.”

For his part, the president of the FFSP, Martín Pereira, expressed the need to continue with the contracts made with the Covid Plan, because the monthly renewal brings instability to health personnel and uneasiness to the patient.

On the wave of union protests that Uruguay is experiencing these days, local media quoted statements by the Minister of Labor, Pablo Mieres, who assured that the Government is working “to help achieve greater understanding.”

Although in the coming days other sectors will join the mobilizations, the Uruguayan trade union center PIT-CNT called for a general strike for next July 7, “in defense of quality work and salary.”

