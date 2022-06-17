Lula participates in acts with sectors of Natal, Brazil | News

The Brazilian presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, participated this Thursday in events with popular movements and productive sectors of Natal, in the state of Río Grande do Norte (northeast).

Lula da Silva will seek to reduce hunger in Brazil

On this day, the former president visited the First Northeast Fair of Family Farming and Solidarity Economy (Fenafes) at the Natal Convention Center, which runs until June 19, and stated that “whoever produces the food we eat deserves support and respect”.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) expressed his congratulations “once again to the governors of the Northeast, who had the greatness to create the Northeast Consortium to try to save the country of the shame we are experiencing”.

The initiative, coordinated by the Governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra, fulfills the objective of strengthening strategies for the integration of public policies around the Healthy Food Program of the Northeast, and thus promoting the exchange of policies between governments and social movements. .

During the event, Lula received proposals from the National Association of Agroecology (ANA) to improve the performance of the sector in the country and contribute to feeding the population.

“In each city visited, we will hold meetings to listen to various sectors of society and discuss improvements for Brazil. It would not be possible to do what we did when we were in government (2003-2011) if it were not for the learning we had with the people”, Lula stressed.

Subsequently, thousands of people gathered to participate in an act with the presidential candidate for the PT. “Thank you Fátima Bezerra and the people of Natal for the beautiful night. Let’s go together to Rio Grande do Norte and Brazil!” Lula said.

“Every word I say to the Brazilian people is as if I were talking to my 5-year-old granddaughter. Because I think about the future of the country. We cannot have 4 million unemployed youth in Brazil. Our youth need education and opportunities,” he told through his Twitter account.

After completing his visit in Natal, he is expected to move to Maceió, capital of the state of Alagoas; later to Aracaju, the main city of the territorial division of Sergipe, also in that region.

