Pedro Castillo and the Monroe doctrine: an unfortunate reference | Opinion

Our opinion regarding President Pedro Castillo’s speech at the “IX Summit of the Americas” of almost six minutes in six points and a reflection:

1. He shielded the Quebec agreement and the inter-American charter; that is, it was institutionalist, not alternative.

2. He vindicated the charter against terrorism, which is absolutely Manichaean and interventionist; that is to say, it did not dent neocolonialism.

3. Joined the IDB mandate in economic matters; that is, he was not anti-imperialist.

4. He celebrated the United States in various ways and up to three times unnecessarily, given -in addition- the circumstances of exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit and the brave responses of Andrés Manuel López Obrador from Mexico, Xiomara Castro from Honduras and Luis Arce from Bolivia.

5. He highlighted the businessmen more than the peoples, in the balance, in the symbolic, his adhesion was for those above.

6. He ended with an unhappy sentence, the most unhappy that any Peruvian president ever pronounced in a meeting of this category: America for the Americans! That is to say, he relaunched the old, ethnocidal and imperialist “Monroe Doctrine”. The same doctrine supported by President James Monroe.

Now let’s refresh some historical data regarding the slogan: America for the Americans! Substrate of the aforementioned doctrine and its author.

James Monroe was the fifth president of the United States (1817-1825), but before that he was the twelfth governor of Virginia (1799-1802), the slave state by nature, the center of tobacco, coffee and cotton activities where a great deal of despite the African-American culture under the whip and singing spirituals and blues.

Monroe repressed with extreme crudeness the black rebellion led by the slave and preacher Nat Turner (1800), which included the skinning, beheading and dismemberment of the aforementioned leader. The failure of the most important African-American rebellion intensified the mistreatment of slaves while Monroe was still Governor.

Then as president, between 1817 and 1818, through Andrew Jackson (the seventh president of the United States, a staunch enemy of the indigenous peoples, he called them “wild dogs”), he fought against the Muscoguis (Creeks) and the Ikaniuksalgi (Seminoles, formerly Muscoguis), among other nations, and ordered the defeated to be skinned, having previously cut off their noses, among other atrocities. All this was done with the genocidal “Forced Displacement Law” of 1830) Florida was annexed, destroying the indigenous nations in its path .

In 1820, now an abolitionist for economic convenience, he boosted industry and to achieve it, he set the dividing line between the slave south and the industrial north with the so-called Missouri Compromise. This caused a greater intensity in slavery and its forms in the south and the uncontrolled growth of a very impoverished working class, which was quickly repressed.

In 1823, he supported the “doctrine” elaborated by his secretary of state, John Quincy Adams (sixth president of the United States, he continued the displacement towards the west pushing more and more the natives to the reduction and annihilation, robbing them of a territory equivalent to almost twice the surface of India, about 600 million hectares, 6 million km², more than 60% of the current US territory, almost two and a half times the surface of Peru), which bears his name, ” Monroe Doctrine,” which held that Europe should leave the American continent, but actually foreshadowed the treatment of non-American America from below the Rio Grande as America’s backyard.

Despite these declarations, Europe continued to intervene, for example: England in the Caribbean and Argentina, France (and indirectly Austria) in Mexico, Germany and Italy in Venezuela and even Denmark in Greenland, among other cases, demonstrating the failure of the alleged claims of the “doctrine” and its hypocrisy.

But the worst was for the indigenous people of the United States. The “Monroe Doctrine” inflamed white conservatives with pseudo-patriotism and the territories still held by indigenous peoples were razed in the name of intensive agriculture and the industrialization of natural resources. One of the hardest hit nations was the Cherokee people, who were forced into a rude exile that almost exterminated them.

Needless to say, hundreds of armed interventions, conspiracies to depose governments and assassinations including assassinations by the United States government, its army, its intelligence service and its diplomacy were justified in the name of the doctrine.

Sad, terrible and offensive that a Peruvian president born in the Andes, culminates a speech before the Americas vindicating a murderer of indigenous and black people, exploiter of the working class and colonial invader and if that were not enough, also an anti-Semite, well When James Monroe was Secretary of State, he opposed the continuation of the first American diplomat of Jewish origin, Mordecai Manuel Noah, as ambassador, and this arbitrary decision was rejected even by non-Jews.

Do Pedro Castillo and his advisers know that the so-called North American natives still continue to point to the weakest indicators in health, education and work, that access to drinking water, public transportation, social networks and electricity is extremely low? the majority live in poverty and that they are the community with the highest rate of rape of women and that suffer police abuse? Have they noticed that infant mortality is almost twice that of Americans of European descent and that their Life expectancy is almost six years less than the rest? Are you aware that the lack of decent housing covers just over 30% and that they do not have adequate or sufficient hospitals or schools? (“Broken promises. Report of the Commission on Civil Rights of the United States Congress”, 2018). In addition to the usufruct of their territories and resources, which results in contamination and impoverishment of the quality of the soil and waters. With the pandemic this worsened dramatically and the consequences were devastating, among the hardest hit nations were the Navajos. And it is better not to make a list of the situation of the native peoples of the rest of the continent, including Peru.

President Pedro Castillo’s closing sentence did not come out of nowhere, it is the corollary of a speech approaching imperialism desperately seeking the correlation of forces at the international level -read pressure, intervention- so that the native right-wingers, frontmen of the Yankees , lackeys of neoliberalism, lackeys of big transnational capital, do not remove it from power. Diplomatic intervention is resorted to instead of autonomy, political and class. This is how Chota’s master crowns, his quest to save the stability of his mandate in the stratosphere when he had to seek support from the people, from those below, the descendants of the slaves and the original peoples, the great majorities and the excluded minorities. . Lamentable, pyrrhic, unworthy.

Of course, this criticism does not add to the cry of the archaic and surrendering conservatism of the Peruvian right, which plays at destabilization and the practice of coups, no; our criticism is from the people, and our ideas do not respond to the foolish suggestions made to us from the side and in profile by some dogmatists and mechanists who see in the current government one more expression of this traditional right.

Will President Castillo rectify himself? Who knows!

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



