Venezuela and Qatar strengthen cooperation and development ties | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting on Wednesday with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which they reviewed the progress in bilateral relations in political and economic matters, with a view to expanding exchanges in the area. of hydrocarbons.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Venezuelan arrives in Qatar on a state visit

During the meeting, both leaders discussed aspects of the development of friendly relations and perspectives of joint cooperation, pushing them to broader horizons to serve the common interests of the two countries, especially in the fields of energy, economy, investment, agriculture and tourism. .

The meeting between both leaders contributed to the strengthening of diplomatic ties and mutual cooperation.

In the dialogue in Doha (capital) aspects related to the perspectives of cooperation were addressed, as well as the promotion of common projects in the areas of energy, economy, investment, agriculture and tourism.

Likewise, both authorities exchange points of view on regional and international issues.

“We discussed the prospects of strengthening cooperation between the two countries on various issues for the good and interest of our friendly peoples,” the emir of Qatar said on Twitter.

“From Qatar (…), we work on the construction of a cooperation agenda for the well-being of the Venezuelan people and the union of brotherhood among nations,” Maduro said on the same social network.

As part of the strengthening of diplomatic and mutual cooperation ties, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, holds a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. pic.twitter.com/dMRsWvNnWE

— Presidential Press (@PresidentialVen)

June 15, 2022

Previously, after a formal reception ceremony, the Venezuelan head of state was received by Al Thani at the Emiri Diwan Royal Palace, located in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The state visit of the Venezuelan president to Qatar promotes the agenda of cooperation, peace and respect of Venezuela with respect to other nations.

The Persian Gulf nation is the fifth leg of the Eurasian tour of the Venezuelan head of state, who previously visited Türkiye, Algeria, Iran and Kuwait.

At the entrance of the Amiri Diwan, the administrative body of the State of Qatar, Pdte. @NicolasMaduro is received by the emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who shakes hands on the occasion of the bilateral meeting that they will hold to strengthen the ties of brotherhood between both nations pic.twitter.com/AKEMZTZOhh

— Presidential Press (@PresidentialVen)

June 15, 2022

The head of state wrote on his Twitter social network account “we were received with a ceremony at the Amiri Diwan Palace, which reflects the affection and friendship that unites us with the State of Qatar. We share with this nation the objective of continuing to advance in strategic areas, for the common good. Thank you Qatar!”

President Maduro arrived in Qatar on Monday and was received at the airport by the Qatari Foreign Minister, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source