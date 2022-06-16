Uruguayan teachers demand a decent comprehensive education | News

Uruguayan educators’ unions are leading a march this Wednesday in the capital Montevideo, with replicas in other towns, demanding a decent budget, comprehensive education and what they call “a true democratic transformation and the rejection of union persecution.”

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce cuts in school canteens in Uruguay

The unions insist on their protest with the claim of 6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product for the National Administration of Public Education (ANEP), the University of the Republic (Udelar) and the Technological University (UTEC), as well as 1 percent additional for research activities.

Before the national educational march, various unions toured the country to explain the budget cuts in education that, according to estimates, are 80 million dollars in the ANEP, which translates into loss of hours and positions.

In this sense, the unions link this adjustment to the fiscal rule that created the so-called Law of Urgent Consideration, which was ratified in a referendum on March 27. The unions denounce that this adjustment translates into the loss of real wages suffered by education workers in the last two years.

From the Coordination of Unions of the Teaching of Uruguay (CSEU) it was stated that almost 8 percent was lost as part of the cuts, while the authorities assured that it was only 3 percent. Unionized teachers are demanding recovery of lost wages, which, according to their calculations, is equivalent to 18 days of work per year. Likewise, they ask that “extra” resources be allocated to the educational reform promoted by the organization.

The strike will last 24 hours and, in addition to ANEP, it includes Udelar, since its teachers’ unions and administrative, technical and service officials are part of the call, as is the Federation of University Students of Uruguay.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source