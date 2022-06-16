PAHO reveals 11% growth in Covid-19 cases in America | News

Covid-19 cases in America increased 11 percent last week compared to the previous one, with a total of 1.2 million new cases and 4,069 new deaths reported, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). , in its most recent data update on the pandemic in the region.

Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the region for the past eight weeks: cases grew 11 percent from the previous week and deaths have risen 19.4 percent, said PAHO Director General Clarisse Etienne.

The directive also pointed out that of the 34 countries and territories for which data is available, hospitalizations associated with Covid-19 increased in 15 of them during the previous week, and admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICU ) increased in 10 countries and territories.

According to the information, South America registered the greatest increase in cases, with an increase of 20 percent, while in Central America both infections and deaths fell by 32 percent, quite a contrast in relation to the previous report, two weeks ago, when Central America had registered the highest increase in deaths related to the pandemic.

In contrast, in the United States, there was a 2 percent increase in hospitalizations and a 4.2 percent increase in ICU admissions for the seventh week in a row. In Mexico, more than 31,000 cases were registered, which represents an increase of 71 percent.

In the Caribbean, cases increased 3.7 percent while deaths decreased 19 percent compared to the previous week. In this region, Cuba marked the eleventh consecutive week of low cases related to Covid-19, with high vaccination coverage, less than 100 active cases and more than a month without deaths in a population of 11 million inhabitants.

According to Etienne, “health systems are coping because most people in the Americas region are vaccinated against the virus and better protected against serious illness and death,” although only 16 countries have overcome the barrier of have at least 70 percent of the eligible population already vaccinated.

“However, too many people remain unvaccinated and are at much higher risk of needing a hospital bed or even dying from Covid-19,” said PAHO Director General.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



