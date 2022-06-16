Brazilian Senate will participate in the investigation of the disappeared | News

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) of the Brazilian Senate approved this Wednesday the follow-up to the case of the disappearance of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenista Bruno Pereira.

As a result of the request of the president of the commission, Humberto Costa, the CHR leaned in favor of supporting the investigative actions in the Javari Amazonian zone without defining a specific term.

In this sense, Costa pointed out that: “it is important that this commission, in compliance with its regimental powers and respecting the legal limits, actively participate in the investigative process.”

At the same time, it specified that the decision was made with the aim of guaranteeing fairness and transparency in the investigations regarding the disappearances that occurred earlier this month.

For his part, the deputy warned about the increase in cases of violence against social activists in Brazil while pointing out that they are occurring more and more frequently.

Accordingly, he stated that: “According to a survey by the UN High Commissioner, every eight days an activist dies in our country, which places us in fourth position in the ranking of nations that kill human rights defenders the most.”

On June 5, the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian indigenista Bruno Pereira disappeared in the middle of an investigation regarding the threats of the indigenous population, for which they were threatened according to local sources.





