Storm Blas becomes a category 1 hurricane in Mexico | News

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced this Wednesday that tropical storm Blas has evolved into a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, off the Mexican coasts of Colima and Michoacán.

A statement issued by the Mexican observatory assured that, at 1:00 p.m. (local time), the system is located “approximately 335 kilometers (km) south-southwest of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, and 465 km south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour

(km/h), gusting to 150 km/h and moving west-northwest at seven kilometers per hour.

The phenomenon presents cloud bands that cause rain, strong winds and high waves in states located in the western and southern areas of the country such as Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán and Oaxaca, although there is also a high probability of precipitation over the central region of Mexico, which could be accompanied by electrical activity.

“Likewise, it will cause gusts of wind of 70 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 meters (m) in height on the coasts of Guerrero and Michoacán, and gusts of 50 to 60 km/h with waves of one to two meters in the coasts of Colima, Jalisco and Oaxaca”, explains the warning about the probable behavior of the sea and the wind.

The institute added that “precipitations could generate landslides, increase in the levels of rivers and streams, overflows and floods”, for which it urged citizens to be attentive to the SMN’s warnings and “follow the indications of the state authorities, Municipal and Civil Protection. The report also told sailors “to take extreme precautions due to winds and waves.”

Blas is the second hurricane that offers danger to Mexico in the current hurricane season. On May 30, the winds and rains associated with Ágatha left a balance of nine deaths and several missing persons.

The forecast for this year indicates that of the 40 predicted named tropical cyclones, at least five will impact Mexico, both on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



