President of Ecuador reaches a disapproval of over 80% | News

The public research center Opinion Profiles recorded this Wednesday that 81 percent of Ecuadorians consider President Guillermo Lasso’s management to be terrible, which shows that the president’s approval decreased by 31 percent compared to last April 25.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The leader of the Conaie in Ecuador is released

According to the polling company, the Lasso mandate continues to present negative numbers, after the last survey in which of the 712 people interviewed; 63.92 percent described his government as bad.

At the same time, the study adds that in the city of Quito (capital) the head of state obtained 73.35 percent rejection, while 22.29 percent think that Lasso’s presidential management is good and only the 2.33 percent rate it as very good.

Likewise, in the city of Guayaquil, only 13 percent consider that the Lasso government is very good; while 86 percent point to the presidential administration as very bad.

In another order, the survey conducted indicated that Vice President Alfredo Borrero has a 60.23 percent poor rating and only 11 percent of those surveyed consider that he has had a good administration.

It is worth specifying that the survey was carried out from June 3 to June, in the cities of Quito and Guayaquil, to the population in the age range of 18 to 65 years, and a margin of error of 3.73.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source