Change and democracy or corruption and tyranny | Opinion

A new smokescreen has been put up by the magazine Semana and the extreme right to hide the seriousness of the accusations of corruption that are taking Uribismo’s candidate, Rodolfo Hernández, to trial.

And some fall into the trap of the government, which is illegally infiltrating a presidential campaign.

Instead of “Petro videos”, they should talk about the new Watergate of the regime against Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez. (Acts of espionage).

Iván Duque, Álvaro Uribe, Hernández and their henchmen are desperate because they have not been able to find anything against the campaign of the Historic Pact for the Presidency.

That is why Jorge Robledo is rummaging around in gossip, Hernández resorts to the Miami worm and the nefarious Jaime Bayly’s favors, and César Gaviria makes secret pacts with the accused.

The worst of the ruling class and all the clans of corruption in Colombia are grouped on the side of Hernández.

And the Party of the Regime of Terror, kicking off the campaign of the Historical Pact, in the worst style of the DAS, with the new Uribe political police now at the service of the Hernández clan.

They do not see how to stop the wave of popular support for Petro, who continues to tour the country to listen to the humble.

Petro is with the fishermen of Tolima, with the peasants of Antioquia, with the truckers of Boyacá, with the mothers of Chocó, in their homes, in their streets, in their hopes.

Meanwhile, the government candidate continues to insult the intelligence of the people, running over anyone who contradicts his bestiality and announcing that he will wipe his ass with the law and the Constitution.

The future of Colombia is at stake: change and democracy or corruption and tyranny. That is to say, Petro and Francia or Hernández and Uribismo.

That is the historical dilemma of today. Let’s not be wrong.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source