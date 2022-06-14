Strong hailstorm leaves affectations in Mexico City | News

Latin America

A heavy rain accompanied by hail surprised the inhabitants of 10 of the 16 municipalities of Mexico City on Sunday afternoon, causing material damage in the southern and western areas of the Mexican capital, official sources reported Monday.

According to the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, the most affected mayors were Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón. However, the storm also caused chaos in Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo and Iztapalapa.

Among the damages recorded, the authorities cite floods, puddles, icy streets, road chaos and the collapse of metal structures in a self-service store south of the capital, the collapse of an awning in a food and the collapse of a roof located at the Mixcoac station on line 7 of the metro public transport system.

The Mexican authorities issued a yellow alert and recommended that citizens carry umbrellas or raincoats when going out, and not dump grease or garbage in areas near drains or sewers.

Local media reported that on some roads, the layer of hail reached half a meter. So far, no loss of human life has been reported, only one injured with a fractured shoulder due to the impact of a fallen structure on him.

Users on social networks shared images about the state of Mexico City, in the face of this Sunday’s hailstorm associated with a rainy season with the danger of storms.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

